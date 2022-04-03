Radiohead Side Project the Smile Debut New Song ‘Pana-vision’ in Final ‘Peaky Blinders’ Episode

The Radiohead side project the Smile debuted the studio version of their song “Pana-vision” in tonight’s episode of Peaky Blinders, with the track appearing online hours before the series finale episode.

The track was paired by an animated video directed by Sabrina Nichols featuring artwork by Radiohead’s in-house artist Stanley Donwood.

In addition to “Pana-vision,” singer Thom Yorke also recorded a new piano instrumental, “That’s How Horses Are,” in tonight’s episode; the frontman previously released his solo track “5.17” in March during Peaky Blinders’ third episode.

Prior to the final season of Peaky Blinders, series director Anthony Byrne previously told NME, “Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood contributed some original stuff. I’m over the moon about all of that. The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Ahead of the Smile’s debut LP, the trio of Yorke, Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner have so far shared the singles “The Smoke,” “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” and most recently a new take on the long-unreleased Radiohead song “Skrting on the Surface.”