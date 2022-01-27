Radiohead Side Project the Smile Drop Bass-Heavy New Song ‘The Smoke’

Ahead of the Smile’s three-concerts-in-15-hours marathon, the Radiohead side project has shared a new song titled “The Smoke.”

Following their angsty first single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” the trio of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner chill out on the groovy “The Smoke,” a track that’s reminiscent of Radiohead bass-heavy classics like “Dollars and Cents” and “Lotusflower.”

Yorke takes on the role of bassist on the track, as evidenced by rehearsal video of the Smile prepping for their first official gigs:

The Smoke (more on that later) at production rehearsals for this weekend… pic.twitter.com/WXJNhkLbsq — The Smile (@thesmiletheband) January 27, 2022

The Smile are set to perform three concerts over the span of 15 hours this weekend, Jan. 29 and 30, from London’s Magazine venue, a trio of gigs that mark the Radiohead offshoot’s first concerts in front of actual fans; the band previously made their surprise debut during last summer’s Glastonbury livestream.

Check out the Smile’s website for performance times and livestream tickets.

According to the band, the Smile have finished recording their debut LP, with the group currently in the tracklisting phase.