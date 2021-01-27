Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood to Score Princess Diana Film Starring Kristen Stewart

Jonny Greenwood, the guitarist and backbone of Radiohead, is slated to score Spencer, Pablo Larraín’s upcoming film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

As Indiewire reports, Spencer is set over the course of a weekend in December 1991, as Princess Diana spends Christmas with the royal family and ultimately decides to leave Prince Charles. The film is aiming for a fall 2021 release, just before the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in August 2022.

Greenwood has been composing scores for nearly two decades, beginning with 2003’s Bodysong that doubles as his solo debut. He’s collaborated with Paul Thomas Anderson on many of his films, scoring 2007’s There Will Be Blood, 2012’s The Master, 2014’s Inherent Vice, and 2018’s Phantom Thread — the latter for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.

Since Radiohead released their most recent album, 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, its members have been busy working on individual projects: Greenwood launched the contemporary classical label Octatonic Records in 2019, while Thom Yorke released the solo LP Anima. Last year, Ed O’Brien released his solo debut Earth.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Radiohead began dropping weekly archival concerts on their YouTube account from their newly launched digital archive. Last fall, they auctioned off Yorke’s “Lotus Flower” hat for charity.