Radiohead Adds Extended ‘Treefingers,’ Rare Remixes to Band’s Public Library

Radiohead has updated the band’s thorough Public Library with a trio of rare versions of songs that were previously unavailable on streaming services.

Most notable to fans is the “Extended Version” of the Kid A’s “Treefingers,” which for 20 years has only been found on the soundtrack for Christopher Nolan’s 2000 film Memento. The unabridged version of the ambient instrumental adds 60 seconds to the song’s original runtime.

Another soundtrack cut added to the Radiohead Public Library was “Talk Show Host (Nellee Hooper Mix),” the Romeo + Juliet version of The Bends-era b-side. The remixed track boasts a sparser, more trip-hop-oriented sound sculpted by producer Nellee Hooper, who served as co-producer on Baz Luhrmann’s cult 1996 William Shakespeare reimagining.

The third addition was “The Gloaming (The 33.33333 Remix),” a three-minute and 33-second remix (hence the title) that strips the Hail to the Thief track to its core:

The three unearthed tracks mark the first additions to the Radiohead Public Library since the band launched the online resource on January 19th. At the time, Radiohead uploaded streaming-unavailable fare like their debut Drill EP and the compilation track “I Want None of This,” as well as Thom Yorke’s Twilight: New Moon soundtrack contribution “Hearing Damage.”