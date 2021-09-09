Radiohead Tease Something Called ‘Kid A Mnesia Exhibition’

Radiohead have teased a new digital project dubbed Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, which will be released on PlayStation 5, Mac, and PC this November. It’s unclear what, exactly, the project is, but that’s par for the course for the experimental band.

The official description doesn’t shine any more light, but it certainly is trippy: It’s billed as an “upside-down digital/analog universe” based on Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood’s original artwork and featuring audio design by Nigel Godrich.

The project was announced at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase Thursday, September 9th, along with a short teaser. It’s tied to Radiohead’s upcoming Kid A Mnesia reissue to mark the respective 20th and 21st anniversaries of Kid A and Amnesiac. The reissue set, out November 5th, will include both albums, while the third disc will feature outtakes, alternate versions, and unreleased music from the studio sessions that produced both records.

Radiohead announced Kid A Mnesia on Tuesday, September 7th, dropping one previously unreleased outtake, “If You Say the Word.” The track was previously known among fans as the fabled “C Minor Song,” that guitarist Ed O’Brien wrote about in his Kid A-era online production journals.