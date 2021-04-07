Hear Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Remix Paul McCartney’s ‘Slidin”

Paul McCartney has released Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien‘s remix of his song “Slidin’.” The song will appear on McCartney’s upcoming release, McCartney III Imagined, which features numerous artists putting their own spin on songs from last year’s McCartney III.

O’Brien shared the story of his remix on BBC Radio 6 Music, detailing how he collaborated on the track with producer Paul Epworth.

“I really liked [‘Slidin’’], and so I said to Paul Epworth, would you fancy getting stuck in?” O’Brien said on the radio show. “He was really up for it. It was great. A moment of light in the darkness of the winter that’s just been. We had a lot of fun. Got into [McCartney’s] vocals and added some chaos, some guitar – my reference point was ‘Helter Skelter.’ Ramp up the intensity!”

McCartney III Imagined will drop April 16. It also includes remixes from Damon Albarn, Beck, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme, Khraungbin, 3D RDN of Massive Attack, Anderson .Paak and St. Vincent. McCartney recently shared Beck’s interpretation of “Find My Way.”

In November 2021, McCartney will publish his mammoth, two-volume The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. He has also announced a sequel to his bestselling picture book Hey Grandude!, titled Grandude’s Green Submarine. Grandude’s Green Submarine will be published on September 2nd, from Random House Children’s Books in the U.S. and Penguin Random House Children’s U.K.