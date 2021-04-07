 Hear Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Remix Paul McCartney's 'Slidin” - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Soft Coolers for Camping, Tailgates and Commutes
Home Music Music News

Hear Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Remix Paul McCartney’s ‘Slidin”

The track will appears on McCartney III Imagined

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paul McCartney has released Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien‘s remix of his song “Slidin’.” The song will appear on McCartney’s upcoming release, McCartney III Imagined, which features numerous artists putting their own spin on songs from last year’s McCartney III.

O’Brien shared the story of his remix on BBC Radio 6 Music, detailing how he collaborated on the track with producer Paul Epworth.

“I really liked [‘Slidin’’], and so I said to Paul Epworth, would you fancy getting stuck in?” O’Brien said on the radio show. “He was really up for it. It was great. A moment of light in the darkness of the winter that’s just been. We had a lot of fun. Got into [McCartney’s] vocals and added some chaos, some guitar – my reference point was ‘Helter Skelter.’ Ramp up the intensity!”

McCartney III Imagined will drop April 16. It also includes remixes from Damon Albarn, Beck, Blood Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, Josh Homme, Khraungbin, 3D RDN of Massive Attack, Anderson .Paak and St. Vincent. McCartney recently shared Beck’s interpretation of “Find My Way.”

In November 2021, McCartney will publish his mammoth, two-volume The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. He has also announced a sequel to his bestselling picture book Hey Grandude!, titled Grandude’s Green Submarine. Grandude’s Green Submarine will be published on September 2nd, from Random House Children’s Books in the U.S. and Penguin Random House Children’s U.K.

In This Article: Ed O'Brien, Paul McCartney, Radiohead

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.