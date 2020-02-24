Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Announces First North American Tour

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has announced his first full-scale North American tour under his solo EOB moniker. The trek will be in support of his upcoming album Earth, out April 17th via Capitol Records.

The tour will kick off May 26th in Minneapolis and will wrap June 15th in Los Angeles. After playing several festival dates in Turkey, Switzerland and the U.K., O’Brien and his band will return to the U.S. to perform a set at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island on July 31st.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 28th at 10:00 am local time. A special pre-sale, packaged with pre-orders of Earth, will be available on Thursday, February 27th.

O’Brien has shared two singles from the upcoming album, “Shangri-La” and “Brasil,” the latter of which arrived with an accompanying sci-fi short film. He also released the single “Santa Teresa” back in October. O’Brien produced the tracks with Flood, who’s worked with Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, PJ Harvey, Depeche Mode, U2 and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

Radiohead’s last release was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, and the band wrapped their tour for the album back in August 2018. Since then, Thom Yorke has contributed to the Suspiria soundtrack and released the short LP Anima, along with a film of the same name directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

EOB North American Tour Dates

May 26th – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 27th – Chicago, IL @ Metro

May 29th – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

May 30th – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

May 31st – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

June 2nd – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

June 4th – Boston, MA @ Royale

June 5th – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 6th – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 8th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

June 11th – Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

June 13th – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 15th – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel

July 31st – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival