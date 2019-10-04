Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Unveils First Solo Song ‘Saint Teresa’

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has shared his first-ever solo song, “Saint Teresa,” a preview from his long-awaited debut solo album.

Despite earning a reputation as a strong singer in his own right while backing up Thom Yorke at Radiohead gigs, O’Brien relies entirely on his guitar work for his inaugural track. Performed under the moniker EOB, the five-and-a-half-minute instrumental is packed with the atmospheric tones and textures that O’Brien, one of Rolling Stone‘s 100 Greatest Guitarists, has made a staple of his work in Radiohead.

For “Saint Teresa,” O’Brien teamed with noted producer Flood, whose long catalog includes albums by Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, PJ Harvey, Depeche Mode, U2 and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Although O’Brien didn’t share any additional information about his EOB project, he promised that there would be more “songs to come soon.”

In April, O’Brien revealed that he had finished recording his first solo album, telling NME, “I’m hopeful that it’s going to be out in September or October. It’s finished, I’m just trying to finalize the record deal and find the right label. I’m excited. It feels like a very different but exciting experience.” According to the EOB website, O’Brien’s record deal is with Capitol Records, Radiohead’s former U.S. distributor.