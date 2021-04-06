Radiohead Revive Their Archival Concert Series With Rare ‘In Rainbows’-Era Show

Exactly one year after they started dropping archival concerts in wake of the pandemic, Radiohead will revive the streaming series on April 8th at 3 p.m. ET.

The band will unearth seven shows from the Radiohead Public Library archive on YouTube, kicking off with a January 16th, 2008 performance at London’s 93 Feet East. The show was initially an intimate in-store performance at Rough Trade for the release of In Rainbows, but it ultimately caught the attention of media and hundreds of fans and relocated to the club. The set contains the live debut of “Faust Arp” and “Reckoner” and closes with “The Bends.”

Radiohead began the series last year as a way to entertain fans during the pandemic. “Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in,” they wrote, “may we draw your attention to these entertainments?”

In December, producer Nigel Godrich shared his favorite clips from the In Rainbows webcast called Scotch Mist. Next month marks the fifth anniversary of their last LP A Moon Shaped Pool, while Kid A turned 20 years old last fall. The band has hinted at a box set to commemorate the anniversary of the 2000 album, but plans have yet to be announced.