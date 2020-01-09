Raconteurs Cruise Through ‘Austin City Limits’ With Blistering ‘Sunday Driver’

The Raconteurs dart through “Sunday Driver” in a preview clip from their upcoming episode of Austin City Limits, set to air January 11th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on PBS.

The Raconteurs released “Sunday Driver” back in December 2018, and, at the time, the explosive ripper marked the band’s first new music in 10 years.

On stage in Austin, Jack White and Co. moved through the track with plenty of energy and expert precision, getting an assist from touring member Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age, Dead Weather), who added some bonus guitar shredding as the Raconteurs brought the song to a close.

“Sunday Driver” appears on the Raconteurs’ most recent album, Help Us Stranger, which was released last June. The band’s ACL set will primarily feature songs from that LP, but also “Top Yourself” from 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely and their breakout track, “Steady, As She Goes,” from 2006’s Broken Boy Soldiers.

The Raconteurs’ episode of ACL will also feature a performance from up-and-coming Austin outfit and Best New Artist Grammy nominees, Black Pumas. The rest of the second-half of Season 45 will feature Mitski, Cage the Elephant, Tank and the Bangas, Billie Eilish and Rosalía.