The Raconteurs Roam Japanese City in New Video for ‘Help Me Stranger’

The Raconteurs released the new video for “Help Me Stranger,” the latest single off the reunited band’s upcoming LP Help Us Stranger.

The video, directed by Yasuhiko Shimizu, finds Jack White, Brendan Benson and company performing the track in the studio and posing for what appears to be promotional photos. A strange subplot sees White finding an abandoned baby in front of a shuttered store in Kitmitsu, Japan – the Raconteurs filmed the video last month while touring Japan – and Benson making telephone calls in a green-lit room.

The Raconteurs previously shared their cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)” from Help Us Stranger, their first LP since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely, and debuted a few new album tracks, including “Help Me Stranger” at the Third Man 10th anniversary celebration.

The band have also announced a special independent record store edition of Help Us Stranger complete with an exclusive white vinyl, an alternate cover and hand screen printed LP jacket, “as well as a limited quantity of strictly promotional, never-available-for-sale 7-inch test pressings of ‘Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness).'” The Raconteurs previously announced a massive Third Man Vault edition of the LP, which is due out June 21st.

The Raconteurs will also embark on their first North American tour in eight years this summer, a trek that may or may not include a stop at Woodstock 50.