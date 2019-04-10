Hear the Raconteurs Riff Hard on New Cover of Donovan’s ‘Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)’

The Raconteurs unveiled a blistering cover of Donovan’s 1965 song “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)” as part of the launch of Third Man Records’ new Bandcamp page.

The cover, which features on the reunited band’s upcoming LP Help Us Stranger, finds the Raconteurs turning the brisk acoustic blues-rocker into a no-frills ripper, with Jack White’s vocals chugging alongside drums that pump like pistons. The song builds steadily to a final freak out that screams with razor-edge guitars and a fiery harmonica.

Along with the Raconteurs new cover of “Hey Gyp,” Third Man’s new Bandcamp page also features the rest of the band’s discography along with selections from the label’s catalog including Margo Price’s All American Made, Craig Brown Band’s The Lucky Ones Forget and Sleep’s The Sciences.

The Raconteurs debuted their cover of “Hey Gyp” on Saturday during their first live performance in eight years at Third Man’s 10th anniversary celebration in Nashville. The group also performed two new songs, “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver,” which will appear on Help Us Stranger, out June 21st.

The Raconteurs will embark on a North American tour in support of the record July 12th in Detroit, Michigan.