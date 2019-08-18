×
Raconteurs Attend Baseball Game, Perform Concert, Then Return to Game

Jack White and company take in first three innings of Washington Nationals game, come back for extra innings after gig ends

The Raconteurs caught the beginning and end of Saturday night's Washington Nationals game... and played a concert in between.

The Raconteurs caught the beginning and end of Saturday night’s Washington Nationals game – and played a concert in between – after the contest between the Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers stretched to 14 innings.

According to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, White and his band mates attended the first three innings of the game and then left to perform their show at the Anthem, a venue that is roughly a mile away from Nationals Park.

When the concert ended, the Raconteurs checked the score and learned that the baseball game was tied and in extra innings. White, Brendan Benson and company then returned to Nationals Park, where they were somehow allowed to reenter the stadium to catch the conclusion of the Saturday’s game, which the Brewers won in the 14th inning.

 

In July, prior to the Raconteurs’ gig in Minneapolis, White took in the Minnesota Twins game against the New York Mets, with the Baseball Hall of Fame-inducted rocker occupying a highly noticeable seat directly behind home plate in full view of TV cameras.

