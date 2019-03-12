Raconteurs Announce First Show in Eight Years

The Raconteurs will perform their first live show in eight years when Third Man Records celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Nashville home base with an all day festival, April 6th.

Along with the Raconteurs, the bill boasts Lillie Mae, the Gories, Detroit Cobras, Quintron and Miss Pussycat, the Dirtbombs, Soledad Brothers, Craig Brown Band, Todd Albright and Teddy and the Rough Riders. There will also be special DJ sets by Kills and Dead Weather vocalist Alison Mosshart, Margo Price, Joshua Hedley, Carla Azar and Dave Buick.

Tickets for Third Man’s 10-year anniversary party will go on sale March 15th via the Third Man website (there will be a two ticket maximum per person). Two different types of tickets will be available: General admission tickets priced at $75 and Ultra Tickets – which are available only to Third Man Vault members – priced at $150. While both tickets will grant access to the 10-plus performances, a limited amount of space will be available for the sets in Third Man’s Blue Room and Ultra ticket holders will have priority access.

Ultra ticket holders will also receive early access to the event, an exclusive Raconteurs seven-inch that’s not commercially available, a test pressing or other exclusive from Blackwell’s Closet and automatic entry into a raffle to win a Third Man tour and goodie bag.

The Raconteurs last performed live in 2011 when they were still touring in support of their 2008 album, Consolers of the Lonely. The band announced their return in December with the release of two new songs, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone.” A full album is expected to arrive this year.