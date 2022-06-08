 Feds Recommend R. Kelly Get 25 Years in Sex Trafficking Case - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Jurassic World Dominion' Isn't a Movie. It's an Extinction-Level Event
Home Music Music News

Feds Recommend R. Kelly Get Over 25 Years in Sex Trafficking Case

Singer faces life in prison for engaging in sex crimes and racketeering in New York case

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Feds Recommend R. Kelly Get 25 Years in Racketeering CaseFeds Recommend R. Kelly Get 25 Years in Racketeering Case

R&B singer R. Kelly enters the Cook County Criminal Court Building, Wednesday, May 28, 2008, in Chicago.

M. Spencer Green/AP

R. Kelly deserves at least 25 years in prison for the “decades” of crime during which he sexually abused and exploited women and underage girls, prosecutors said in a court memo filed Wednesday.

“He continued his crimes and avoided punishment for them for almost 30 years and must now be held to account,” the filing states, adding Kelly believed “his musical talent absolved him of any need to conform his conduct — no matter how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to others — to the strictures of the law.”

Kelly, 55, faces up to life in prison for his New York-based sex trafficking and racketeering conviction. The disgraced singer recently requested a delay in sentencing in the case until after his separate trial in federal court in Chicago later this year. That request was denied.

Last September, a jury in federal court found Kelly had sex with numerous underage girls, then employed his entourage to keep the girls in line — a practice prosecutors said amounted to racketeering. Kelly also bribed a state employee to falsify documents in order to marry singer Aaliyah, then 15 years-old.

“Aaliyah was only 12 at the time [Kelly’s] sexual abuse of her began and 15 when he secretly and fraudulently married her in an effort to protect himself from the consequences of that abuse,” prosecutors wrote. The filing also states Kelly routinely “preyed upon children and young women for his own sexual gratification.”

Kelly’s upcoming Chicago trial involves a separate federal indictment alleging charges including sex crimes, child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice. Sentencing in Kelly’s New York case is scheduled for June 29 in Brooklyn.

In This Article: R. Kelly

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.