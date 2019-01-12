R. Kelly’s Lawyer Denies Sex Abuse Claims Against Singer: ‘The Allegations Aren’t True’

R. Kelly’s lawyer denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations against the singer and called the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries “disgusting” in a new interview Friday.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Kelly’s Chicago-based attorney Steve Greenberg said, “The allegations aren’t true because he never knowingly had sex with an underage woman, he never forced anyone to do anything, he never held anyone captive, he never abused anyone.”

Greenberg claimed that Lifetime and the Surviving R. Kelly producers told “disgruntled” women what to say on camera to incriminate the singer. “Some producer went running around and solicited all these people, did a Jerry Springer-esque show and there is all this uproar,” the lawyer said.

Kelly’s attorney also criticized Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s call for more alleged Kelly victims to come forward, saying that Foxx is inviting “wrongful accusations”; according to TMZ, an anonymous caller told police Friday that Kelly was holding two women captive at his Chicago apartment. After determining that the women, who TMZ identified as Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, were there voluntarily, police left without incident.

On Thursday, Greenberg told CBS Chicago that there was “no criminal activity” when it came to Kelly, shrugging off the allegations ranging from sexual abuse to reports that the singer held women against their will. “Why the women do it I can’t tell you,” Greenberg said. “But none of them complained when the relationship was over. None of them complained until someone came out and found them.”

Greenberg also said that Kelly did not watch Surviving R. Kelly. “The series is trash TV. There’s no reason to watch the series,” he said.