R. Kelly Spends Second Night in Jail After Failing to Make $100,000 Bond

Following a bail hearing Saturday, R. Kelly spent a second night in jail after the singer failed to pay the $100,000 needed to bond out prior to his trial.

Kelly turned himself in to Chicago police Friday night after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The singer remained behind bars that night awaiting Saturday’s bond hearing, with the judge handing down a $1 million bail; Kelly only needed to pay 10 percent, or $100,000, in order to be released.

However, Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg told media Saturday that the singer’s finances were “a mess,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“He’s trying to get it together,” Greenberg said, adding that Kelly has struggled for money since his record label dropped him. “He’s trying to get it together … he doesn’t have it sitting in the bank, sitting in a shoe box, sitting anywhere.”

“This is someone who should be wealthy,” Greenberg said (via WGN9). “I don’t even think he owns the rights to ‘I Believe I Can Fly.'” Kelly ultimately spent Saturday night in custody.

Kelly had another opportunity to pay his bond Sunday morning at 9 a.m. CST, but it’s unclear whether he did or remains in custody; the Cook County Sheriff ‘s Office inmate database shows Kelly as still behind bars. His next court date is February 25th, when he’ll reportedly be assigned a judge and enter a plea.

In a press conference Saturday, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx detailed the charges against Kelly, with the 10 counts drawn from his encounters with four women, three of whom were underage at the time. Two of the alleged victims provided authorities with evidence that potentially contains Kelly’s DNA, reportedly his semen.