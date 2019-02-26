×
German Arena Cancels R. Kelly Concert

Show in Neu-Ulm axed after singer forfeits passport as part of bond agreement

R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly comes out of the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 25 February 2019. Kelly turned himself in 22 February and was arrested after being charged with 10 counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse involving four victims. Bail for the singer was set at 1,000,000 USD.R. Kelly arrested on sexual abuse charges, Chicago, USA - 06 Feb 2019

An arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany called off an R. Kelly show after the singer pleaded not guilty to ten counts of criminal sexual abuse.

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A venue in Germany that previously defended its decision to host an R. Kelly concert this April has since canceled its contract with the organizer of the tour, NBC News reports. The decision comes after R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

In a statement on Facebook, the Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm, Germany said, “Regarding the new and objective facts, we have decided to cancel the contract. We regret the fans’ understandable disappointment.” The arena also said ticket holders could reach out to the tour’s organizer for possible reimbursement.

A venue in Hamburg, Germany that was set to host R. Kelly a few days after the Neu-Ulm show said they were also trying to officially cancel their gig. However, neither cancelation would likely mean much as R. Kelly was forced to give up his passport as part of his bond agreement.

R. Kelly’s Germany concerts came under sharp scrutiny earlier this month following a string of new allegations, including those in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary. Soon after the doc was released, R. Kelly announced, then deleted, plans for shows in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. While those gigs never materialized, tickets did go on sale for the two shows in Germany (Demand was reportedly so great that the Neu-Ulm show had to be moved to a bigger venue).

While the Neu-Ulm concert caused controversy in the Bavarian City, a representative for the Ratiopharm Arena defended the decision at the time on Facebook, saying, “Everyone (in particular: every woman) has the right to personally evaluate the allegations in the room, to form an opinion about R. Kelly and to freely express one’s own opinion.” However, the venue added that if “new facts” should arise before the concert, they had “contractual arrangements” to shut down the show.

R. Kelly surrendered to Chicago police last Friday after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The singer spent two nights in jail, but was released Monday after posting a $1 million bond.

