 See Exclusive Clip From 'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning' Clip: Dominique Gardner Prepares to Tell Her Story Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Reckoning’ Clip: Dominique Gardner Prepares to Tell Her Story

Singer’s former girlfriend speaks about her ordeal for first time on camera in upcoming Lifetime docuseries

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dominque Gardner, whose surprise defection from R. Kelly was one of the key moments in Surviving R. Kelly, agreed to speak on camera for the first time about her time with the singer for Lifetime’s upcoming docuseries Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

“Before Dominque met R. Kelly, she was this bubbly teenager,” her mother Michelle Kramer says in the clip. “But after R. Kelly, she was dark. She was like a loner; she didn’t want to be bothered with nobody.”

Kramer’s efforts to reestablish contact with her daughter and wrest her away from Kelly’s control, including staking out a Los Angeles hotel, featured in the initial documentary as well as a follow-up interview with Rolling Stone; Gardner soon returned to Kelly, but eventually came back to her family, where she has remained.

In the months after Surviving R. Kelly, Gardner spoke about her ordeal with the New Yorker, but Part II: The Reckoning marks her first television interview, with Gardner sitting down with Lifetime in September 2019.

The first part of the three-night, six-hour Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will premiere January 2nd, with subsequent parts to follow on January 3rd and 4th.

The follow-up will feature new interviews with journalist Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly Foxx, lawyer Michael Avenatti (who represents some of Kelly’s alleged victims) and women like Jerhonda Pace and Kitti Jones, who featured prominently in Surviving R. Kelly.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.