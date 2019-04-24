×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Is Bruce Springsteen Dropping Hints About a New Album? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

R. Kelly Ignores Civil Lawsuit as Sexual Abuse Accuser Wins Default Judgment

“H.W.” to detail her alleged relationship with singer at May 8th hearing to determine damages

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
US R& B singer R. Kelly arrives for a child support hearing at the Cook County Circuit Court at the Daley Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA 06 March 2019. Kelly, who faces criminal sexual abuse charges, has failed to pay more than 161,000 USD in back child support. He was taken into custody to be returned to the Cook County Jail after failing to pay the full amount he owes.R. Kelly appears in court for failure to pay child suport, Chicago, USA - 06 Mar 2019

One of R. Kelly's sexual abuse accusers won a default judgment against the singer after he ignored the woman's civil lawsuit.

Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

One of R. Kelly’s sexual abuse accusers won a default judgment against the singer Wednesday after a judge determined that Kelly and his legal team ignored the woman’s civil lawsuit.

The woman – given the initials “H.W.” in one of the four indictments resulting in 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against the singer – alleged that she met Kelly at a restaurant when she was celebrating her 16th birthday party; while still underage, H.W. alleges that she and Kelly had a yearlong sexual relationship from May 1998 to May 1999.

“Kelly, had sexual intercourse with the minor plaintiff. The defendant also engaged in oral sex with the minor plaintiff. During these repeated incidents, defendant represented to the minor plaintiff that this behavior was appropriate,” the lawsuit claimed.

Related

R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Criminal Court for a hearing, in ChicagoR Kelly Investigation, Chicago, USA - 22 Mar 2019
R. Kelly's Lawyer Seeks Emails Between Michael Avenatti, State's Attorney
Formerly Anonymous R. Kelly Accuser Comes Forward With Alleged Assault Details

After the criminal charges were filed against Kelly, and while the singer remained behind bars due to unpaid child support payments, “H.W” filed the civil lawsuit against him, seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

However, in the months following the lawsuit’s February 21st filing, Kelly and his legal team ignored all court summonses stemming from the civil suit, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“Robert Sylvester Kelly has failed and refused to file an appearance or answer to the Complaint even though [he is] required to do so,” the lawyers for “H.W.” wrote in a motion to the judge asking for the default judgment, which the judge ruled Wednesday.

“H.W.” is expected to detail her alleged relationship with Kelly at a May 8th hearing before the judge determines damages in the civil case.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Tribune, Kelly’s publicist Darrell Johnson said of the default judgment, “We don’t care about the lawsuit. The lawsuit means nothing to us.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad