R. Kelly Ignores Civil Lawsuit as Sexual Abuse Accuser Wins Default Judgment

One of R. Kelly’s sexual abuse accusers won a default judgment against the singer Wednesday after a judge determined that Kelly and his legal team ignored the woman’s civil lawsuit.

The woman – given the initials “H.W.” in one of the four indictments resulting in 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against the singer – alleged that she met Kelly at a restaurant when she was celebrating her 16th birthday party; while still underage, H.W. alleges that she and Kelly had a yearlong sexual relationship from May 1998 to May 1999.

“Kelly, had sexual intercourse with the minor plaintiff. The defendant also engaged in oral sex with the minor plaintiff. During these repeated incidents, defendant represented to the minor plaintiff that this behavior was appropriate,” the lawsuit claimed.

After the criminal charges were filed against Kelly, and while the singer remained behind bars due to unpaid child support payments, “H.W” filed the civil lawsuit against him, seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

However, in the months following the lawsuit’s February 21st filing, Kelly and his legal team ignored all court summonses stemming from the civil suit, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“Robert Sylvester Kelly has failed and refused to file an appearance or answer to the Complaint even though [he is] required to do so,” the lawyers for “H.W.” wrote in a motion to the judge asking for the default judgment, which the judge ruled Wednesday.

“H.W.” is expected to detail her alleged relationship with Kelly at a May 8th hearing before the judge determines damages in the civil case.

Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Tribune, Kelly’s publicist Darrell Johnson said of the default judgment, “We don’t care about the lawsuit. The lawsuit means nothing to us.”