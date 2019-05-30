×
R. Kelly Charged With 11 More Counts of Sexual Assault

Singer faces most severe charges yet, including four felony counts carrying up to 30 years in prison

R&B singer R. Kelly leaves court at the Leighton Criminal Courts building after a status hearing on his sexual assault charges in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 07 May 2019. Kelly, through his attorney, is reportedly challenging evidence provided in two video tapes that allegedly show him having sex with a 14 year old girl.R. Kelly in court, Chicago, USA - 07 May 2019

Cook County prosecutors hit R. Kelly with 11 new sexual assault charges, including the most serious the singer has faced so far.

R. Kelly was charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault and abuse stemming from an alleged January 2010 incident, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

The new set of charges, which Cook County prosecutors filed Thursday, are the most serious R. Kelly has faced so far. They include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse against a victim aged 13 to 16. The four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges are classified as Class X felonies and carry a potential prison sentence of up to 30 years. Kelly is scheduled to appear in court June 6th.

Lifetime Announces Follow-Up Special to 'Surviving R. Kelly'

Per court documents, Kelly allegedly forced the victim to perform multiple sexual acts, including oral sex and penetration. The identity of the victim is unknown, though as the Sun Times notes, it could be one of the same victims in the previous case brought against R. Kelly, as both are referred to by the initials “J.P.”

Speaking with the Sun Times, R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said, “We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly. I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.” A representative for the Cook County state’s attorneys office did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

In February, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly abusing four women, three of whom were underage at the time. He has pleaded not guilty and since been released on $1 million bond.

Along with the deluge of criminal charges, Kelly is also facing a civil suit brought by one woman, who is referred to by the initials “H.W.” in the February charges. While a judge granted a default judgement against the singer in April for ignoring the suit, that decision was later vacated after the singer’s lawyer claimed Kelly was illiterate and never responded to the court summonses. A new court date was set for June 19th.

 

