R. Kelly’s Estranged Daughter Calls Him a ‘Monster’ in New Statement

R. Kelly’s estranged daughter, Buku Abi (given name Joann Kelly), has spoken out about her father in an Instagram story posted on Thursday, E! News reports. Her emotional statement followed the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly docuseries last week, where several of the singer’s alleged sexual assault victims and others who were affected, including Abi’s mother and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, detailed their claims.

In the statement, Buku Abi addressed the victims of R. Kelly’s alleged abuse and explained that it took “three days just to find the right words.”

“To the people who feel I should be speaking up/against everything that is going on right now. I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently,” she wrote. “I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all this.”

She went on to state that none of her immediate family members maintain any contact with the singer. “Unfortunately, for my own personal reasonings & for all my family has endured in regards to him, his life decisions and his last name, it has been years since my siblings and I have seen and or have spoken to him,” she added. “In regards to my mother, she for the same reasonings and more, has not seen or have spoken to my father in years. My mother, siblings and I would never condone, support or be a part of ANYTHING negative he has done and or continues to do in his life.”

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is,” she continued. “I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for MY healing. I have to do & move in a manner that is best for me.”

She concluded with expressing gratitude to those who have sent her and her family support. “You all fuel us. Family, friends, fans, etc … I love you guys to pieces,” she wrote. “Your love is appreciated & will always be reciprocated.”