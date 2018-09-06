R.E.M. Unearth Rare Live, Studio Recordings for New Box Set

R.E.M. collected rare and unreleased live and studio material for the massive R.E.M. at the BBC box set, out October 19th via Craft Recordings. The career-spanning set, assembled from the BBC and band archives, will be available in several formats: digital, 2-CD, 2-LP and a Super Deluxe 8-CD/1-DVD box set.

The deluxe package includes several in-studio sets (a John Peel Session from 1998, Drivetime and Mark and Lard from 2003, a Radio 1 Live Lounge performance from 2008) and live British broadcasts (1984 in Nottingham, 1995 in Milton Keynes, a headlining 1999 show at the Glastonbury Festival and an invitation-only 2004 set at St. James’s Church in London).

The DVD includes an hour-long retrospective of the band’s BBC performances in the Accelerating Backwards film, previously broadcast only in the U.K; it also includes interviews with R.E.M. members Michael Stipe, Peter Buck and Mike Mills, along with performances on Later….With Jools Holland, Top of the Pops and more.

R.E.M. at the BBC features elaborate liner notes from BBC DJ/presenter Jo Whiley, BBC producer Mark Hagen and rock journalist Tom Doyle.

An instant-grat download of “Losing My Religion,” recorded in 1991 for an Into the Night session, is available with pre-orders of the box set or the two-disc Best of the R.E.M. at the BBC album.

R.E.M. – R.E.M. at the BBC Track List



Disc 1 – Sessions

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991



1. “World Leader Pretend”

2. “Fretless”

3. “Half A World Away”

4. “Radio Song”

5. “Losing My Religion”

6. “Love Is All Around”



John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

7. “Walk Unafraid”

8. “Daysleeper”

9. “Lotus”

10. “At My Most Beautiful”

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

11. “Bad Day”

12. “Orange Crush”

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

13. “Man On The Moon”

14. “Imitation Of Life”



Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

15. “Supernatural Superserious”

16. “Munich”



Disc 2- Sessions

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

1. “Introduction”

2. “Losing My Religion”

3. “New Test Leper”

4. “Lotus”

5. “Parakeet”

6. “Electrolite”

7. “Perfect Circle”

8. “The Apologist”

9. “Daysleeper”

10. “Country Feedback”

11. “At My Most Beautiful”

12. “Walk Unafraid”

13. “Man On The Moon”

Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

1. “Second Guessing”

2. “Hyena”

3. “Talk About The Passion”

4. “West Of The Fields”

5. “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville”

6. “Auctioneer (Another Engine)”

7. “So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

8. “Old Man Kensey”

9. “Gardening At Night”

10. “9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull”

11. “Windout”

12. “Driver 8 3:25”

13. “Pretty Persuasion”

14. “Radio Free Europe”

15. “Wendell Gee”

16. “Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars)”

Disc 4 – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

2. “Crush With Eyeliner”

3. “Drive”

4. “Turn You Inside Out”

5. “Try Not To Breathe”

6. “I Took Your Name”

7. “Undertow”

8. “Bang And Blame”

9. “I Don’t Sleep I Dream”

10. “Strange Currencies”

11. “Revolution”

12. “Tongue”

Disc 5 – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. “Man On The Moon”

2. “Country Feedback”

3. “Half A World Away”

4. “Losing My Religion”

5. “Pop Song 89”

6. “Finest Worksong”

7. “Get Up”

8. “Star 69”

9. “Let Me In”

10. “Everybody Hurts”

11. “Fall On Me”

12. “Departure”

13. “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

Disc 6 – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. “Lotus”

2. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

3. “So Fast, So Numb”

4. “The Apologist”

5. “Fall On Me”

6. “Daysleeper”

7. “The Wake-Up Bomb”

8. “The One I Love”

9. “Sweetness Follows”

10. “At My Most Beautiful”

Disc 7 – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. “Losing My Religion”

2. “Everybody Hurts”

3. “Walk Unafraid”

4. “Star 69”

5. “Finest Worksong”

6. “Man On The Moon”

7. “Why Not Smile”

8. “Crush With Eyeliner”

9. “Tongue”

10. “Cuyahoga”

11. “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

Disc 8 – Live Broadcasts

St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004



1. “Intro”

2. “So Fast, So Numb”

3. “Boy In The Well”

4. “I Wanted To Be Wrong”

5. “E-Bow The Letter” (with Thom Yorke)

6. “Around The Sun”

7. “Aftermath”

8. “Losing My Religion”

9. “Walk Unafraid”

10. “Leaving New York”

11. “Imitation Of Life”

12. “Man On The Moon”

Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts

Accelerating Backwards

“Moon River”

“Pretty Persuasion”

“Pop Song 89”

“Orange Crush”

“Losing My Religion”

“Half A World Away”

“Crush With Eyeliner”

“Man On The Moon”

“Daysleeper”

“Imitation Of Life”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

“All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)”

“Leaving New York”

Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

“Intro”

“Losing My Religion”

“Lotus”

“New Test Leper”

“Daysleeper”

“Electrolite”

“At My Most Beautiful”

“The Apologist”

“Country Feedback”

“Parakeet”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

“Walk Unafraid”

“Man On The Moon”

“The Passenger”

Bonus Videos

“I’ve Been High”

“Nightswimming”

“Bad Day”