R.E.M. Prep ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ 25th-Anniversary Reissue

R.E.M. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 10th studio album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, with a major reissue package, out October 29th via Craft Recordings.

The deluxe edition of the set will feature a remastered version of the album and a collection of B-sides and rarities. To accompany the announcement, R.E.M. have shared one of those bonus tracks, “Leave — Alternate Version,” which was first recorded for the A Life Less Ordinary soundtrack before a different version appeared on New Adventures.

“I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record,” Michael Stipe said in a statement. “Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

We're excited to announce that the 25th Anniversary Reissue of New Adventures in Hi-Fi will be released on October 29! Pre-Order now at https://t.co/UjZg0ez2sO pic.twitter.com/khk91jkUOE — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) August 24, 2021

Along with the remastered album and rarities disc, the deluxe edition of New Adventures will come with a Blu-ray disc anchored by a previously unreleased 64-minute film that R.E.M. projected onto buildings in five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release. The Blu-ray will also boast a previously unreleased 30-minute electronic press kit, a hi-fi audio version of New Adventures, and five HD-restored music videos.

The deluxe edition will also come with a 52-page hardcover book filled with archival photographs, plus new liner notes from journalist Mark Blackwell, reflections from all four members of R.E.M., plus fans like Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.

New Adventures in Hi-Fi will be reissued as a two-CD set and digital collection with just the remastered album and rarities (the two-CD set will come with an exclusive poster, collectible postcards, and booklet featuring new liner notes). The remastered album will be available as a double-LP vinyl set as well.