Quincy Jones Parties With Travis Scott, Young Thug in ‘Out West’ Video

Quincy Jones parties with Travis Scott and Young Thug in the video for “Out West,” a track off Scott’s recent RS Charts-topping JackBoys compilation.

The video opens with Scott receiving a phone call from someone and inviting them over to a house party he’s throwing that night. The party is then seen through the point of view of Jones, which is revealed when the camera enters the bathroom and sees the legendary music producer staring back in the mirror.

As Jones navigates the raucous house party — complete with skateboarders, dancers, and a performance by Scott and Young Thug — he eventually stops in the kitchen and fixes himself a sandwich that he joyfully eats in solitude in a quiet room free from the party.

Jones tweeted Friday night, “7pm? @trvisXX who throws a party that early???…Anyway…not sure what I walked into, but thank-q for the sandwich.”

Scott previously dropped videos for JackBoys tracks “Highest in the Room,” “Gang Gang” and “Gatti,” the latter featuring late rapper Pop Smoke in one of his final appearances prior to his February 2020 death. Scott and Young Thug also recently collaborated on “Give No Fxk” with Migos.