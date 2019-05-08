×
Rolling Stone
Quincy Jones Concert in London Removes Michael Jackson References From Title

Originally called “Presents Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad, producer will now host “Soundtrack of the 80s: Iconic Sounds & Defining Albums”

This photo shows music producer Quincy Jones, the subject of the Netflix documentary film "Quincy," posing for a portrait at the Shangri-La Hotel during the Toronto Film Festival in Toronto2018 TIFF - Quincy Jones Portrait Session, Toronto, Canada - 07 Sep 2018

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

An upcoming Quincy Jones orchestral show in London, originally billed as a performance of three Michael Jackson albums, has been changed to “a celebration of ’80s music.”

The June 23rd concert at the O2 Arena was initially announced in February as “Quincy Jones Presents Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad,” with a live symphony orchestra and several unnamed guest stars, Variety reports.

The title change comes after the release of and subsequent controversy surrounding the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men detailed the alleged childhood sexual abuse they were subjected to by Jackson.

Without acknowledging Leaving Neverland, the name of the Quincy Jones performance has now been changed to “Quincy Jones Presents Soundtrack of the 80s: Iconic Sounds & Defining Albums.” The show will still include a number of Jackson tracks from the three albums, but the setlist will now include songs by other artists such as Patti Austin and James Ingram.

The first instance of the rebranding appeared last week, when Jones tweeted a concert promotional photo with the new title; Jackson fans have criticized Jones following the concert’s name change:

