Quincy Jones, Barbra Streisand, Cher Align With United Nations’ ‘Call for Code’ Initiative

Quincy Jones, Barbra Streisand, Cher, Carole King, and Rod Stewart are among the artists who will take part in the United Nations Human Rights’ Call for Code initiative on Saturday, June 5th, which is also UN World Environment Day.

Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Kesha, Perry Farrell, Pitbull, and Tegan & Sara — as well as actors like Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Pierce Brosnan, Don Cheadle, and Padma Lakshmi — will also take part in the social media initiative that is “a call to action, encouraging developers and innovators to use cutting-edge technologies to immediately create solutions for critical issues stemming from the global climate change.”

Since 2018, nearly 180 nations have signed on for the Call for Code initiative, a partnership between the David Clark Cause, UN Human Rights, and IBM, which pledged $30 million to the project.

“United Nation Human Rights has helped guide the Climate Change Call for Code effort, as they continue to work with the 193 member states to address the unfolding human rights crisis posed by climate change,” David Clark said in a statement. “We also extend our deepest gratitude to IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and the entire IBM family for their support and unparalleled leadership in harnessing the Call for Code platform to sign up more than 400,000 developers to help address world problems.”