 Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Reveals Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Watch Toto Reunite With 'Africa' Singer David Paich at Final Show for 'Foreseeable Future' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Quiet Riot Drummer Reveals Stage-Four Cancer Diagnosis

Doctors told Frankie Banali that he had pancreatic cancer this past April

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Musician Frankie Banali attends the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp at Amp Rehearsal on November 6, 2015 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has revealed that he has stage-four pancreatic cancer.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has revealed that he has been battling stage-four pancreatic cancer since this past April. Since the 2007 death of singer Kevin DuBrow, Banali has been the only member of the band’s classic lineup to continue to play with the band. He’s also been the group’s most consistent band member since 1982.

“The original prognosis was very scary,” he said in a statement posted to podcast host Mitch Lafon’s Facebook page. “I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting.”

Banali said he felt the need to address his health publicly since he had missed a few gigs in recent months. “I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig,” he wrote. The reason for his absences, he revealed, was that he was not allowed to fly.

Related

This Week In Rock History: Sex Pistols Signed, U2 Release 'The Joshua Tree'
Coldplay Announce Double Album

Related

Led Zeppelin: Jimmy Page, John Bonham, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant, 1969.
The 10 Wildest Led Zeppelin Legends, Fact-Checked
10 Things You Didn't Know About the Beatles' Music

“I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whisky A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there,” he wrote. “I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Whisky gig is the only one the band currently has on its schedule.

Banali joined Quiet Riot in 1982, when DuBrow sought to reactivate it after a two-year hiatus with bassist Chuck Wright and guitarist Carlos Cavazo. The group had previously existed in the mid to late Seventies with guitarist Randy Rhoads playing with them. Rhoads later decamped for Ozzy Osbourne’s band and previous Quiet Riot bassist Rudy Sarzo later followed him; when Rhoads died in a tragic plane accident, Quiet Riot linked back up with Sarzo and they recorded Metal Health, the first heavy metal album to go to Number One on the Billboard chart.

Wright, who played bass on two Metal Health tracks but officially joined Quiet Riot in 1985 after Sarzo’s departure, is a member of the current Quiet Riot lineup. Since DuBrow’s death, the band has had five singers, the most recent of which — American Idol runner-up James Durbin — recently parted ways with the band. A previous replacement for DuBrow, Jizzy Pearl, who sang for Quiet Riot from 2013 to 2016, took over the mic stand earlier this year.

Read Frankie Banali’s full statement:

I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what’s going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year. Since April 17th I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. 

The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.

Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now.

I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there. I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers. 

Peace and Love, Frankie Banali

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.