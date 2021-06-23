Quicksand Tease New Album ‘Distant Populations’ With Heavy Song ‘Missile Command’

Quicksand are teasing their upcoming album, Distant Populations, with a heavy new song, “Missile Command.” The album is due out digitally on August 13th and on vinyl on September 24th.

Over a serpentine groove by bassist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage, singer-guitarist Walter Schreifels sings oblique lyrics about love and rain. “True worlds bring/As lights fill up the sky,” he sings. “You better get used to it.”

“It really kind of focuses on Sergio’s whole motif in a very simple way,” Schreifels said in a statement. “He and Alan just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me. I just felt like it’s a kind of song that is very us, but we hadn’t written it yet.”

The trio cut the album at Conshohocken, Pennsylvania’s Studio 4 Recording with producer and engineer Will Yip (Code Orange, Defeater). Josh Wilbur, who has worked with Lamb of God and Megadeth, mixed the record. They released the Distant Populations track “Inversion” in April.

The record marks the band’s first release since the departure of guitarist Tom Capone, who was arrested for allegedly shoplifting while on tour in 2017; Capone has since joined former Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph’s new group Bloodclot.

The 11 songs’ lyrics deal with relationships and society and the loneliness that pervades modern life for some people. “Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart,” Schreifels said. “We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

The band will hit the road to support the album in the fall, playing headlining shows around the U.S.

Distant Populations Tracklist

1. “Inversion”

2. “Lightning Field”

3. “Colossus”

4. “Brushed”

5. “Katakana”

6. “Missile Command”

7. “Phase 90”

8. “The Philosopher”

9. “Compacted Reality”

10. “EMDR”

11. “Rodan”

Quicksand Tour Dates

September 28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

October 1 – Lancaster, PA @ Tellus 360

October 2 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

October 4 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

October 5 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

October 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

October 8 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

October 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

October 11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

October 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

October 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

October 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 19 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

October 21 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

October 23 – Houston, TX @ Studio @ Warehouse Live

October 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

October 26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 29 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

October 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts