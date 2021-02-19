Questlove to Direct New Sly Stone Documentary

Questlove will direct a new documentary about the career and legacy of Sly Stone.

Per a release, the as-yet-untitled project will follow “the story of the influential artist, king of funk, and fashion icon Sly Stone, a musician who was breaking all the rules at a time when doing so was extremely challenging, even dangerous. The pressure of explosive mainstream pop success and the responsibility of representing Black America forced him to walk the fine line of impossible expectations.”

In a statement, Questlove said: “It goes beyond saying that Sly’s creative legacy is in my DNA… it’s a black musician’s blueprint… to be given the honor to explore his history and legacy is beyond a dream for me.”

Questlove will work on the film with his Two One Five Entertainment, along with producing partners Zarah Zohlman and Shawn Ge. Common will also serve as one of the executive producers on the project. The documentary is being made for MRC Non-Fiction (MRC and Rolling Stone’s parent company PMC launched two joint ventures last summer).

The announcement of the Stone documentary arrives on the heels of a heap of critical praise for Questlove’s directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The film explores the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, dubbed “the Black Woodstock,” and features never-before-seen footage from the hugely popular, but largely unknown series of concerts that took place in the summer of 1969. Earlier this month, Summer of Soul was awarded the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary category at the Sundance Film Festival.