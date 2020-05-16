 Questlove to Host All-Star 'Potluck' Food Network Special - Rolling Stone
Questlove to Host All-Star ‘Potluck’ Food Network Special

One-hour episode – featuring Bun B, Tiffany Haddish, Roots’ Black Thought and more – will raise money for America’s Food Fund

This photo shows Questlove posing for a portrait in New York to promote his cookbook "Mixtape PotluckQuestlove Portrait Session, New York, USA - 19 Nov 2019

Questlove will host an all-star Food Network special later this month to raise money for America’s Food Fund.

Questlove will host an all-star Food Network special later this month to raise money for America’s Food Fund.

On Questlove’s Potluck, airing May 28th and inspired by his 2019 Mixtape Potluck Cookbook: A Dinner Party for Friends, Their Recipes, and the Songs They Inspire, the Roots drummer will venture, via video, into the home kitchens of Bun B, Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, Kenan Thompson, Olivia Wilde, his Roots band mate Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and many more, with each sharing a dish or drink of their choice.

Proceeds from the one-hour special will benefit Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs’ America’s Food Fund.

“Bringing together friends, collaborators, and those who I admire around food is something I love to do. When I can bring people together around a cause that I care deeply about, it’s even more meaningful,” Questlove said in a statement.

“America’s Food Fund is supporting several organizations including Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, that are tackling one of the biggest issues many of our neighbors are facing, access to food. I hope everyone will join me and my friends, for a night of food, drink, and laughter in supporting this incredible organization, and having some fun while we’re at it!”

Other guests include Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Ashley Graham, Patti LaBelle, Eva Longoria, George Lopez, Gabrielle Union, Roy Wood Jr. and more to be announced.

