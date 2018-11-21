Hear Questlove’s Massive Playlist for Michelle Obama’s Book Tour

Questlove has curated an extensive three-part playlist to accompany Michelle Obama’s new memoir, Becoming, Billboard reports.

The Michelle Obama Musiaqualogy boasts a wide array of artists such as Sam Cooke, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltraine, Stevie Wonder, Rick James, Mariah Carey, the Notorious B.I.G., TLC and Kendrick Lamar. The playlist has been providing the warm-up music on Obama’s ongoing book tour, while all three volumes are also available to stream on Spotify and the Questlove station on Pandora.

“Like a lot of people, I connect many of my memories with the songs and melodies I was listening to at the time,” Obama said. “From the jazz and Stevie Wonder of my childhood, to Prince and Earth, Wind & Fire as I came into my own as an adult, to Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe, and so many others who provided the stirring backbeats of my time in the White House – music has always been a defining part of who I’ve become. That’s why I’m so thankful to Questlove for curating these playlists and infusing them with his signature style. Life’s a little better when we live it to Questlove’s beat.”

Though The Michelle Obama Musiaqualogy features more than 300 tracks from throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, its three volumes are divided into years corresponding with the former First Lady’s life. The first playlist spans 1964 to 1979, the second 1980 to 1997 and the third 1997 to 2018. The first two are meant to played chronologically, while the third can be listened to on shuffle mode.

Along with tapping Questlove to soundtrack her book tour, Obama will appear on a forthcoming episode of the drummer’s Questlove Supreme podcast on Pandora. Additional details will be announced soon.





