 Questlove to Publish New Book 'Music Is History' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Mustafa, ‘Ali’
Home Music Music News

Questlove to Publish New Book ‘Music Is History’

“Here we’ll look at the last 50 years of America through the prism of music, and the last 50 years of music through the prism of history,” Roots drummer says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Questlove arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images

Questlove has announced a new book, titled Music Is History, that will look back at the past 50 years through the “prism” of popular music.

The Roots drummer’s latest book will focus on one song from each year between 1971 to 2021 and elucidate on how that track was informed by or captures the politics and culture of that specific year. Also within the book are Questlove-curated playlists that serve as a companion to the chapters.

“Here we’ll look at the last 50 years of America through the prism of music, and the last 50 years of music through the prism of history,” Questlove said of the book on Instagram, adding in a statement, “I think of the America we live in as a series of songs.”

Music Is History, available to preorder now, is due out October 12th via Abrams Image, with an audiobook featuring narration and storytelling by Questlove expected out that same month. Music Is History marks Questlove’s sixth book and first since his 2019 cookbook Mixtape Potluck.

Questlove’s directorial debut, the documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is also set arrive to in theaters and on Hulu on July 2nd following its award-winning film festival run earlier this year. The drummer is already at work on his next film, a documentary about Sly Stone.

In This Article: Questlove

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.