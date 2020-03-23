Watch Questlove Spin Four Hours of Sweet Self-Isolation Slow Jams

Questlove spent his Sunday night spinning a marathon DJ set dubbed “QuestLoversRock,” which offered “the finest in slow jams, slow wine and slow grind” to keep people entertained during their self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The set was livestreamed on YouTube and Instagram, and it’s now available in its entirety on YouTube.

Spanning a whopping four hours, Questlove gleefully spun an array of hits and deep cuts from across the spectrum, while also occasionally dropping jokes, facts and additional color commentary about the tracks he selected. For instance, within the first five minutes Quest was cracking himself up as he replayed the opening lines of The-Dream’s “Sweat It Out” — “Girl call Atisha, your beautician/Cause your hair is gonna need fixin'” — and deemed it “The best opening line of an R&B song of the last 10 years.”

About two hours into the set, while playing a chopped and screwed version of Prince’s “If I Was Your Girlfriend,” Questlove shared a fun fact about the track, saying, “According to legend, this was the first song [Prince] recorded at Paisley Park. He was so anxious to record, they had no highs in the patches and the mics were distorted, but had a vibe to it. But if you notice, the song sounds very crunchy and static-y and distorted.”

“QuestLoversRock” was billed as a spin-off of DJ D-Nice’s “Homeschoolin’: Social Distancing Dance Party,” which launched last week. D-Nice’s Saturday installment of the event drew more than 100,000 viewers, including an array of celebrities like Rihanna, Dwyane Wade and Missy Elliott, as well as the likes of Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing live music industry to a halt, many artists — both mainstream and indie — have turned to livestreaming as a way to both keep people entertained while they’re in quarantine, and raise money for various charities, including those helping the artists and behind-the-scenes touring personnel who are now out of work.