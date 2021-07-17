 Questlove Remembers Biz Markie: 'He Taught Me a Lot' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Is an Exercise in Excess
Home Music Music News

Questlove Remembers Biz Markie: ‘I’m Using All the Education He Taught Me’

“We will miss him. But he will be here forever,” Roots drummer writes of his late friend

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Questlove and Biz Markie

Questlove and Biz Markie

WireImage

Questlove paid tribute to his friend Biz Markie Friday following the death of the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” at the age of 57.

“He taught me ALOT. I’m using ALL the education he taught me,” the Roots drummer wrote on Instagram.

“Biz built me man. In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES!!…. Biz ‘tried’ to get me into Star Wars action figure collecting.”

In his remembrance, Questlove reminisced about their playful attempts to one-up each other — “Biz got a lunchbox collection? I GOT A LUNCHBOXIER collection…….Biz got a weird turntable?…..I got a weirder turntable….” — and shared an anecdote about attending a White House Correspondents Dinner together during the Obama administration.

“This cat was one in a million,” Questlove wrote. “I’ll never forget my first time at #NerdProm during O’s first term & Biz was the dj & i asked him ‘what’s the Wobble’ —BIZ loved getting you if you weren’t up on something— especially a know it all like me— ‘AYE VAUGHN he don’t know The Wobble!!!!’ (Whole crew eye rolling me….he plays it & I never seen a black song transform & entire room of suits—the press/White House staff/even Rachel Maddow ran from behind her bar (she was serving drinks) & got down.”

Related Stories

Biz Markie, the 'Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,' Dead at 57
Farewell, Biz Markie: Remembering the Wild-Style Chaos and Diabolical Genius of Hip-Hop’s Old-School Joker King

Related Stories

black sabbath vol 4
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

Questlove added, “We will miss him. But he will be here forever. Love you Biz.”

Following premature reports of Markie’s death in late June, the rapper born Marcel Hall died Friday after dealing with numerous health issues over the past few years stemming from his decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes.

In This Article: Biz Markie, Questlove

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.