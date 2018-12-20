Watch ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Guide Students to Stage in Inspiring ‘This Is Me’ Remix Video

The cast of Queer Eye help three high school students realize their big stage ambitions in the new video for the “Reimagined Remix” of The Greatest Showman hit, “This Is Me.”

The Jared Hogan-directed clip centers around three kids, Tim, Olivia and J’Shawn, each with a different passion — to rap, to sing and dance, respectively. The “This Is Me” remix — which features singer Keala Settle alongside Kesha and Missy Elliott — serves as the perfect montage music as Queer Eye‘s Antoni, Tan, Bobby and Jonathan work with the kids as they perfect their craft. The clip fittingly closes with a special performance in which Tim spits alongside Missy Elliott’s verse, Olivia belts with Settle and J’Shawn performs a spirited dance to the song.

To mark the release of the “This Is Me” remix video, Atlantic Records has also partnered with VH1’s Save the Music Foundation. The label is encouraging viewers and fans to donate to the organization, which helps raise money for music programs in public schools around the country.

Released last year, “This Is Me” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, while it was also nominated for the Academy Award in the same category. And the movie’s star, Hugh Jackman, is embarking on a world tour that will include hits from it along with other songs that he loves to perform.