Hear Queens of the Stone Age’s Quirky ‘Silent Night’ Cover

Queens of the Stone Age will share their version of two Christmas classics on a new limited-edition seven-inch single. The A-side of the record will find QOTSA mastermind Josh Homme partnering with Australian blues musician C.W. Stoneking for a rendition of “Silent Night.” The B-side, meanwhile, will boast a reading of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” from Home, Distillers founder Brody Dalle and “their three merry-making elves.”

The digital version of the seven-inch will be available to stream and download December 7th. A limited edition vinyl version is available exclusively via the Queens of the Stone Age website and will be released December 14th.

Queens of the Stone Age recorded the seven-inch during their 2017 Australian tour. Proceeds will benefit the Sweet Stuff Foundation, Homme’s non-profit, which provides assistance to musicians and their families struggling with illness and disability. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to Support Act, an Australian organization with a similar mission.

Queens of the Stone Age released their latest album, Villains, in 2017.