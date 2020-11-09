 Queens of the Stone Age to Broadcast Archival Live Show for Charity - Rolling Stone
Queens of the Stone Age to Broadcast Archival Live Show for Charity

Band will air 2018 set in Tasmania, originally for Children’s Hospital of Hobart, to benefit victims of 2015 Paris terrorist attacks

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs at the Boston Calling Music Festival on Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Allston, Mass. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)

Queens of the Stone Age will broadcast previously unseen concert footage to benefit the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and Life for Paris.

Winslow Townson/Invision/AP

Queens of the Stone Age will be broadcasting previously unseen footage from their August 2018 acoustic set at MONA (Museum of Old and New Art) in Tasmania as part of a fundraising event for the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and Life for Paris charities.

The footage will premiere on the Queens of the Stone Age YouTube channel at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13th, the five-year anniversary of the Paris terrorist attacks that killed 130 people across the city, including 89 concert-goers at the Bataclan Theatre during an Eagles of Death Metal show.

Life for Paris is a registered charity aimed at supporting the hundreds of victims and their families, while the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust was founded in memory of Nick Alexander, who was killed in the Bataclan attack while working for Eagles of Death Metal. The trust provides musical instruments and equipment to disenfranchised communities throughout the U.K., and to date has funded over 15 community music projects across the nation.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme said. “2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

In This Article: Eagles of Death Metal, Queens of the Stone Age

