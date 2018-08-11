Queens, New York’s The Meadows Festival Cancels 2018 Fest Due to Permit Issues

Organizers of Queens, New York’s The Meadows Festival announced Friday that the fest will not take place in 2018 due to permit issues.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to take 2018 off and focus our efforts on returning in 2019,” the Meadows’ organizers wrote in a statement on the festival’s site. The cancelation wasn’t entirely unexpected as, with three weeks before September, Meadows had not announced its 2018 lineup.

Founded in 2016 by Founders Entertainment – the same group that oversees New York’s Governors Ball at Randall’s Island – the Meadows brought headliners like Kanye West, Jay-Z, Gorillaz and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the parking lot surrounding Flushing’s Citi Field the past two Septembers. However, Founders’ efforts to bring the fest to nearby Flushing Meadows Corona Park were denied.

“Our goal from day one has been to create a marquee, multi-day, fall music festival in Queens. After two great years at Citi Field, we were excited to shift our venue focus entirely to Flushing Meadows Corona Park – the location we always hoped to move to in year 3,” organizers wrote.

“However, after review of our application by NYC Parks, we were not able to obtain a workable multi-day permit for a 2018 festival in the park. Our sights are set on The Meadows in 2019, and we look forward to working together with all city partners and agencies.”

2018 hasn’t been the kindest year for music festivals in the five boroughs as last month’s Panorama was marred by a severe weather warning that forced the cancellation of the entire Friday lineup, including sets by the Weeknd, Migos and Dua Lipa. Like the Meadows, Panorama initially eyed Flushing Meadows as its home before opting for Randall’s Island.