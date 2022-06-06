 Queen Tease Unreleased Song With Unearthed Vocals From Freddie Mercury - Rolling Stone
Queen to Drop Previously Unreleased Song With Freddie Mercury From ‘The Miracle’ Sessions

“It was kind of hiding in plain sight,” Brain May says of track due out in September

AUSTRALIA - APRIL 01: Photo of Freddie MERCURY and QUEEN; Freddie Mercury performing live on stage (Photo by Bob King/Redferns)AUSTRALIA - APRIL 01: Photo of Freddie MERCURY and QUEEN; Freddie Mercury performing live on stage (Photo by Bob King/Redferns)

Bob King/Redferns/Getty Images

In 1988, Queen began recording The Miracle, their 13th studio album and what would become their penultimate release with late singer Freddie Mercury. Released the following year, the record featured 12 new recordings selected from a pool of songs from the sessions. The tracks that didn’t make the cut were mostly forgotten about, but a new interview with Roger Taylor and Brian May reveals that a hidden gem has been unearthed and repurposed for release later this year.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie, that we’d kind of forgotten about,” Taylor told BBC Radio 2 ahead of Queen’s performance with Adam Lambert at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert last weekend. “It’s wonderful, actually. It was a real discovery. It’s from The Miracle sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

Queen had resolved that there wasn’t much they could do with the track in its previous state, but some slight tweaking by their engineering team breathed new life into the recording.

“It was kind of hiding in plain sight,” Brain May explained. “We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that.’ But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, OK, we can do this and this. It’s like kind of stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful, it’s touching.”

Taylor added: “It’s a very passionate piece.”

Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Queen, Roger Taylor

