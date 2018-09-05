Queen Unearth Live Aid Recordings for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Soundtrack

Queen collected previously unissued audio tracks from their 1985 Live Aid concert for the upcoming soundtrack to band biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The 22-track album is out on CD and digital formats on October 19th via Hollywood Records.

The Live Aid material, recorded during the band’s July 1985 show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, includes versions of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Radio Gaga,” “Hammer to Fall” and “We Are the Champions.” The LP also features classic studio cuts of the band’s greatest hits, a hybrid live-studio take on “We Will Rock You,” a version of “Don’t Stop Me Now” with newly recorded Brian May guitar parts and a revamped arrangement of the famous 20th Century Fox opening fanfare with harmonized May guitars.

The most surprising selection is a new recording of “Doing All Right,” a track from May and drummer Roger Taylor’s pre-Queen outfit Smile (and which Queen later re-recorded for their self-titled 1973 debut LP). The 2018 version features May, Taylor and Smile vocalist Tim Staffell all singing lead vocals.

The Bohemian Rhapsody film, which stars Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, is out November 2nd.

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Track List

1. “20th Century Fox Theme”

2. “Somebody to Love”

3. “Doing All Right … revisited” (Performed by Smile)

4. “Keep Yourself Alive” (Live at the Rainbow)

5. “Killer Queen”

6. “Fat Bottomed Girls” (Live in Paris)

7. “Bohemian Rhapsody”

8. “Now I’m Here” (Live at the Hammersmith Odeon)

9. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

10. “Love of My Life” (Rock in Rio)

11. “We Will Rock You” (Movie Mix)

12. “Another One Bites the Dust”

13. “I Want to Break Free”

14. “Under Pressure” (Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

15. “Who Wants to Live Forever”

16. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live Aid)

17. “Radio Ga Ga” (live Aid)

18. “Ay-Oh” (Live Aid)

19. “Hammer to Fall” (Live Aid)

20. “We Are the Champions” (Live Aid)

21. “Don’t Stop Me Now … revisited”

22. “The Show Must Go On”