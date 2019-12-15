 Queen Pair 'Thank God It's Christmas' With New Animated Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Hear Ja Rule's New Fyre Festival-Inspired Song 'FYRE' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Queen Pair 1984 Single ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’ With New Animated Video

“The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth,” Brian May says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Queen have paired their rare and festive 1984 single “Thank God It’s Christmas” with a new animated video.

The visual, directed by animator Justin Moon, captures the holiday season through the perspective of an apartment building, with all the tenants celebrating Christmas in their own unique ways. At video’s end, the tenants congregate on the building’s roof to watch the snow fall and the Northern Lights.

“Thank God It’s Christmas” was released as a non-album single in 1984, spending six months on the charts that holiday season before it was released on Queen’s Greatest Hits III in 1999.

Brian May said of the re-release in a statement, “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth – not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”

Roger Taylor added, “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It’s just a great relief when it finally happens.”

The band also posted a new lyric video for the track:

Popular on Rolling Stone

Along with the videos, May and Taylor, who co-wrote the Christmas single together, shared a Christmas message to fans on their Instagrams:

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.