Watch Queen Perform ‘I Want to Break Free’ on Their Last Tour

Weeks after Rami Malek won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, there are reports that he might be asked to strap on the fake teeth one more time for a sequel. The New York Post quotes their longtime video director Rudi Dolezal as saying that a follow-up move is “being heavily discussed in the Queen family.”

The exact scope of the proposed sequel is unknown and although we have some ideas of our own, odds are very high that the group’s final tour in 1986 will play a role. Not only is it the only tour outside of the timeline of the first movie, but it’s a chance to show the band playing a bunch of hits they didn’t get to the first time around. The Live Aid sequence was most everyone’s favorite part of the first movie, and this is a chance to do it even bigger. Here’s video of the real Queen playing “I Want to Break Free” in Budapest on the 1986 tour. Don’t be surprised if you see a note-for-note recreation of it on the big screen sometime in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Brian May and Roger Taylor are just four months away from launching an extensive North American arena tour with Adam Lambert. They sold a ton of tickets before Bohemian Rhapsody became one of the biggest surprise box office hits in years. This time around, they’re almost certain to pack every arena they play. It even feels possible they might try to play a few stadiums. And once the fourth movie comes out that chronicles the Adam Lambert years, there’s no limits to how big they can get.

