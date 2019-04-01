Queen Musical ‘We Will Rock You’ Maps North American Tour

Fresh off Bohemian Rhapsody‘s box office success, the Queen-inspired musical We Will Rock You will return to North American arenas this fall. Alberta, Canada’s Annerin Theatricals have revived the musical, which debuted in 2002, for its latest touring production, which kicks off September 3rd with a six-night residency in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
“Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing,” Annerin Theatricals’ Jeff Parry said in a statement.
“This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner.”
Whereas Bohemian Rhapsody is a straight-up biopic, We Will Rock You uses Queen’s music to tell a futuristic, “quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders.”
Check out the We Will Rock You site for ticket information
We Will Rock You Tour Dates
September 3-8 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
September 11 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
September 12-14 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino
September 17 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre
September 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
September 24 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
September 26 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
September 27 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena Boise
September 28 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
September 30 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena
October 1 – Federal Way, WA @ Federal Way PAEC
October 2 – Salem, OR @ Historic Elsinore Theatre
October 4 & 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Orleans Hotel & Casino
October 6 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater
October 8 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre
October 9 – San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts
October 10 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Center
October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
October 12 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
October 14 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
October 16 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
October 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
October 20 – Enid, OK @ Central National Bank Center
October 21 – Wichita Falls, TX @ MPEC Memorial Auditorum
October 22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 24 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
October 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
October 27 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
October 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
November 2 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center
November 8 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Performing Arts Center
November 9 – Petersburg, VA @ VSU Multipurpose Center
November 10 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
November 14-17 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
November 22 & 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino
November 24 – Van Wert, OH @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center
November 26 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
November 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
December 27 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
December 30 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
February 7, 2020 – Toronto, ONT @ Meridian Hall