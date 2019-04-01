Queen Musical ‘We Will Rock You’ Maps North American Tour

Fresh off Bohemian Rhapsody‘s box office success, the Queen-inspired musical We Will Rock You will return to North American arenas this fall. Alberta, Canada’s Annerin Theatricals have revived the musical, which debuted in 2002, for its latest touring production, which kicks off September 3rd with a six-night residency in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“Annerin is proud to be able to produce We Will Rock You, and we are obviously lucky with our timing,” Annerin Theatricals’ Jeff Parry said in a statement.

“This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen’s musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we’re producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner.”

Whereas Bohemian Rhapsody is a straight-up biopic, We Will Rock You uses Queen’s music to tell a futuristic, “quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders.”

We Will Rock You Tour Dates

September 3-8 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

September 11 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

September 12-14 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

September 17 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

September 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

September 24 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

September 26 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

September 27 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena Boise

September 28 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 30 – Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

October 1 – Federal Way, WA @ Federal Way PAEC

October 2 – Salem, OR @ Historic Elsinore Theatre

October 4 & 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Orleans Hotel & Casino

October 6 – Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater

October 8 – Stockton, CA @ Bob Hope Theatre

October 9 – San Jose, CA @ Center for the Performing Arts

October 10 – Fresno, CA @ Warnors Center

October 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

October 12 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

October 14 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

October 16 – Denver, CO @ Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

October 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

October 20 – Enid, OK @ Central National Bank Center

October 21 – Wichita Falls, TX @ MPEC Memorial Auditorum

October 22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 24 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

October 25 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 27 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

October 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

November 2 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center

November 8 – Ocean City, MD @ Ocean City Performing Arts Center

November 9 – Petersburg, VA @ VSU Multipurpose Center

November 10 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

November 14-17 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 22 & 23 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino

November 24 – Van Wert, OH @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

November 26 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

November 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

December 27 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

December 30 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

February 7, 2020 – Toronto, ONT @ Meridian Hall