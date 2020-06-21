See Queen + Adam Lambert’s ‘Tour Watch Party’ Livestream

Sunday, June 21st, marks what would have been Queen + Adam Lambert’s final gig of a 14-date residency at London’s O2 Arena. Although the string of concerts were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band will still celebrate the occasion with a “Tour Watch Party.”

The livestream will begin at 3pm EST/12pm PST on YouTube. “This special hour long show features stand out live performances of many of the best known and loved songs from the Queen catalogue, plus shows from all over the globe,” the band noted.

The special will also feature “rarities such as ‘Love Kills’ and ‘I Was Born To Love You’ – performed together at the Rock in Rio festivals in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro; the Global Citizen Festival in New York; Fire Fight Australia; Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival; the UK’s iconic Isle of Wight Festival; an exclusive iHeart Radio performance in Los Angeles, … and not to forget from Dallas, Texas, the much sought out ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ performed with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.”

Fans who miss the livestream can catch a replay over the next 24 hours at Queen’s official YouTube page.

Queen previously shared a livestream of their 1992 Freddie Mercury tribute concert to raise money for COVID-19, and performed a modified rendition of “We Are the Champions” while in quarantine.