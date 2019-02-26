×
Rolling Stone
Queen, Adam Lambert Prep ‘The Show Must Go On’ Documentary

Two-hour project will debut on ABC in April

Brian May and Adam LambertQueen and Adam Lambert in concert at Mediolanum Forum Assago, Milan, Italy - 25 Jun 2018

Queen detailed a new documentary, 'The Show Must Go On,' which includes interviews with Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert.

Mairo Cinquetti/REX/Shutterstock

Queen detailed a new documentary, The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story, which debuts Monday, April 29th on ABC. Jim Beach and Simon Lupton produced the project, which traces Lambert’s rise from obscurity to competing on American Idol to joining the iconic rock band.

The Show Must Go On, named after the closing track from Queen’s 1991 LP, Innuendo, includes rare concert footage, behind-the-scenes clips and exclusive interviews with band members Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert, Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and American Idol judge Simon Cowell. “So excited about our documentary,” Lambert tweeted Monday.

Queen and Lambert, who opened the 2019 Oscars with “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” recently announced a summer North American tour. The 23-date trek “Rhapody” tour—a reference to Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the highest-grossing music biopics of all-time—launches July 10th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps August 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which focuses on the band and late frontman Freddie Mercury, earned four Academy Awards, including Malek for Best Actor, Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing, and was nominated for Best Picture. The film also spawned a career-spanning soundtrack that peaked at Number Three on the Billboard 200 chart.

