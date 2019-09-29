Watch Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell, Carole King Perform at Global Citizen Fest

For its seventh year, musicians and activists came together for the Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park in an effort to end poverty by 2030 and combat climate change.

This year’s five-hour festival featured a lineup of Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams and OneRepublic, with additional performances from Ben Platt, David Gray, Jon Batiste and French Montana.

Headliners Queen + Adam Lambert delivered a riveting performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Great Lawn, still riding off the high of the 2018 film.

Spanning generations, singer and activist Carole King was introduced by Kelly Clarkson who then joined her on a duet for “Where You Lead.”

In her third appearance at the festival since its inception in 2012, Alicia Keys took a seat at the piano to cover Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” before transitioning into her 2009 hit with Jay-Z “Empire State of Mind.”

One of the freshest faces on the lineup was H.E.R. who performed hypnotic renditions of “Carried Away” and “Make It Rain.”

During the event, actor Leonardo DiCaprio took the stage to criticize political leaders for their unwillingness to address climate change.

“While our leaders continue to deny the science, I can tell you one thing for certain: the youth is not,” he told the crowd. DiCaprio was then joined by young climate activists Alexandria Villesenior, Xiye Bastida, and Selina Neirok Leem.

Next year, Global Citizen will host a 10-hour concert called Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream, which is scheduled for September 2020. It’s set to be broadcast live from New York City, Lagos and Nigeria, as well as other cities in Europe, Asia and Latin America.