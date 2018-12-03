Queen, Adam Lambert Plot North American ‘Rhapsody’ Tour

One month after the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, one of the highest-grossing music biopics of all-time, Queen capitalized on that momentum by plotting a North American tour with frontman Adam Lambert. The 23-date “Rhapsody” trek launches July 10th, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia and concludes August 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

General public tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 7th at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. Queen and Adam Lambert Fan Club pre-sales will run from 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, December 6th.

The band’s remaining co-founders, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, enthused about the jaunt in a statement. “This is a great opportunity,” May said. “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!” Taylor added, “We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle.”

Lambert, who first performed with Queen during the 2009 American Idol finale, teased the tour’s “visual spectacle” – featuring set design from Ric Lipson of Stufish Entertainment Architects, lighting design from Rob Sinclair and video content from Sam Pattinson of Treatment Studio. The band’s lineup will also feature keyboardist Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Queen have staged massive tours the past several years, including a 2017/2018 run in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Their latest arrives on the heels of Bohemian Rhapsody – starring Rami Malek as late frontman Freddie Mercury – which spawned a career-spanning soundtrack that peaked at Number Three on the Billboard 200 chart.

Queen 2019 Tour Dates

July 10, 2019 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 12 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

July 23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 30 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

August 4 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

August 18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

August 20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

August 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

August 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center