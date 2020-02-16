Watch Queen With Adam Lambert Replicate 1985 Live Aid Set at Australia Fire Fight Benefit Gig

Queen with Adam Lambert replicated the band’s legendary 1985 Live Aid set for the first time Sunday at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert.

The band teased the performance earlier in the day, writing on social media, “The six-song set includes Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time!”

The 22-minute set also included footage of Freddie Mercury at the original Live Aid concert encouraging the Wembley Stadium crowd to engage in a sing-along, with concertgoers at Sydney’s AZN Stadium also joining in; Mercury’s light-hearted “Fuck you” to the crowd was also included, NME notes.

Soon after the sold-out Fire Fight Australia gig — which raised money for the National Bushfire Relief following a rash of catastrophic brushfires on the continent — Queen uploaded a pair of songs from their performance on YouTube, including “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.”



