Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper to Perform at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert

Queen, Adam Lambert and Alice Cooper are among the musicians who will perform at Fire Fight Australia, a concert to aid brush fire relief in Australia. The event, which will take place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16th, will also feature performances by k.d. lang, Olivier Newton-John and Pete Murray, and will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber.
lang is set to perform two songs, including her rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” while Queen + Adam Lambert will appear between dates of their Australian “The Rhapsody Tour,” which hits Sydney on February 15th. More artists are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
All ticket profits will go to both rural and regional fire services, as well as Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal to aid in “rescue,” “relief and recovery” and “rehabilitation” efforts in Australia. Tickets, which range in price from $70-100 AUD, are on sale now. Fans can also make direct donations to Fire Fight Australia here.